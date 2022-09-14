Exclusive! “Tushar gives me a lot of tips before beginning the stunts”, says Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Mohit Malik

The fans are wondering about his interesting insights, so in an exclusive interaction with us, Mohit Malik revealed some of the facts that he finds unique. Read below to find out what those are.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 22:25
mohit

MUMBAI:Mohit Malik is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 who needs no introduction. He is one of the actors who is known for performing daredevil stunts and flaunting it to the world. He began his journey from Millee serial which was aired on Star Plus and was last seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story.

He is married to actress Addite Shirwaikar Malik and recently the actor embraced fatherhood when he welcomed his son - Ekbir Malik. His fun banter shown on the sets of KKK12 with Addite and the tiff with Rubina caters a lot of audience attention.

The fans are wondering about his interesting insights, so in an exclusive interaction with us, Mohit Malik revealed some of the facts that he finds unique. Read below to find out what those are. 

Also read:Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Mohit Malik reveals how Rubina Dilaik used to help him after the stunt

1.     Which is that word or line that you speak a lot?

Well, I speak the phrase, “Are you serious!” a lot.

2.     A habit that your wife Addite thinks you should change in your life?

When I get too involved in dangerous stunts is what Addite feels I should change.

3.     If you are given a chance to enact like a co-contestant of KKK12, who would that be?

I would love to enact Tushar Kalia as we have bonded well since the time we did Jhalak together. Tushar will act as the Khabri before the stunts begin. But in reality, he is very darpok.

4.     Who is the flirtiest on the sets of the KKK12 as people have tagged you as the flirtiest?

No comments please on this! 

5.     Can you share a tip that your contender has given to you?

Actually, no one gives me tips but indeed Tushar gives me a lot of tips before beginning the stunts.

6.     A word that pops up in your mind when you think of KKK12!

Rohit Shetty is the word that pops up in my mind when I think of KKK12. 

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Wow! Not just Mohit Malik but This contestant is also a close friend of Kanika Mann

Well, readers, what is your take on Mohit’s quirky answers?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Colors tv Voot Rohit Shetty Mohit Malik Pratik Sehajpal Shivangi Joshi Erika Packard Rubina Dilaik Nishat Bhat Chetna Pande Sriti Jha RAJIV ADATIA Tushar Kalia Faisal Shaikh Kanika Mann Aneri Vajani KKK12 TellyChakkar exclusive interview Shilpa Shetty Shamita Shetty
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 22:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Afsar Khan and Ripraj Chauhan to feature in the New season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya!
MUMBAI: Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is one of the most successful television series and has been on the air for seven years....
Exclusive! ‘Mehndi hai Rachne Wali’’s Priyanka Dhavale to feature with Splitsvilla’s Sohil Singh Jhuti in the New season of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya!
MUMBAI:Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is one of the most successful television series and has been on the air for seven years.In...
Exclusive! “I do not like cooking but the maximum I can make is good papads and Maggie”, says Rajjo’s Sidharth Vasudev
MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Vasudev is one actor who is well known in the television industry. He hails from Kashmir and has...
Mind-blowing! From owning a luxurious car to living in a plush apartment; Shehnaaz Gill's lifestyle is worth taking a peek at!
MUMBAI:Shehnaaz Gill is one such actress who needs no introduction. She is regarded as the biggest star not only in the...
Exclusive! “Tushar gives me a lot of tips before beginning the stunts”, says Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Mohit Malik
MUMBAI:Mohit Malik is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 who needs no introduction. He is one of the...
WHOA! Anushka Sen talks about her upcoming Korean and Bollywood projects
MUMBAI: The 20 year old Anushka Sen has managed to make a name for her at a very young age. She gained fame by playing...
Recent Stories
REALLY! Ileana D’Cruz to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif’s brother? Here is what you have to know
REALLY! Ileana D’Cruz to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif’s brother? Here is what you have to know
Latest Video