Exclusive! “Tushar gives me a lot of tips before beginning the stunts”, says Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Mohit Malik

MUMBAI:Mohit Malik is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 who needs no introduction. He is one of the actors who is known for performing daredevil stunts and flaunting it to the world. He began his journey from Millee serial which was aired on Star Plus and was last seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story.

He is married to actress Addite Shirwaikar Malik and recently the actor embraced fatherhood when he welcomed his son - Ekbir Malik. His fun banter shown on the sets of KKK12 with Addite and the tiff with Rubina caters a lot of audience attention.

The fans are wondering about his interesting insights, so in an exclusive interaction with us, Mohit Malik revealed some of the facts that he finds unique. Read below to find out what those are.

1. Which is that word or line that you speak a lot?

Well, I speak the phrase, “Are you serious!” a lot.

2. A habit that your wife Addite thinks you should change in your life?

When I get too involved in dangerous stunts is what Addite feels I should change.

3. If you are given a chance to enact like a co-contestant of KKK12, who would that be?

I would love to enact Tushar Kalia as we have bonded well since the time we did Jhalak together. Tushar will act as the Khabri before the stunts begin. But in reality, he is very darpok.

4. Who is the flirtiest on the sets of the KKK12 as people have tagged you as the flirtiest?

No comments please on this!

5. Can you share a tip that your contender has given to you?

Actually, no one gives me tips but indeed Tushar gives me a lot of tips before beginning the stunts.

6. A word that pops up in your mind when you think of KKK12!

Rohit Shetty is the word that pops up in my mind when I think of KKK12.

