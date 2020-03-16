EXCLUSIVE! Tushar Kalia opens up on his strategy for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, reveals which contestant will give him a tough competition in the show and much more

MUMBAI: The much-awaited 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be back with a bang.

The popular adventure reality show will be once again shot in the beautiful locales of South Africa and the viewers can't keep calm.

Popular filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be back as a host who will also mentor the contestants in doing all the daredevil stunts which are designed by his team.

This time, the makers have roped in some well-known celebrities for the show.

Tushar Kalia is one of them who is all set to show off his adventurous avatar to the fans.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Tushar who spoke about participating in the show and much more.

What can the viewers expect from your participation in the show?

I am going to give my best to the show. I will make sure I don't abort the stunt for sure. I will try every stunt and I am going there to have fun. I feel this season is going to be great as the lineup of contestants is just amazing.

What is that one thing in the show that will test your ultimate level?

I think it's all about the mind game. The situation in which we will be thrown in will be alien to us. We don't know how we are going to react to those situations. The more we keep our minds calm, the more we will succeed in the show.

Who do you think will give you a tough competition among all the contestants in the show?

I am a firm believer that it's always me versus me. I know that the lineup of celebrities in the show is great. All 14 of us a very competitive. My friends are there. Nishant is also there and is a very close friend of mine. I am going to make sure that I give my 100% to this stunt.

