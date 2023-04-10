Exclusive! Udaariyaan actor Hitesh Bharadwaj on fitness,“When you start to see it as a lifestyle, you will start getting fit.”

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns in the next episode. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. The show took a major leap, after which we were introduced to the new main leads of the show – Alisha Parveen Khan, Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance.

The show has been very influential in introducing new talent to the show. The second generation leap-focused starred Twinkle Arora in a very pivotal role opposite Hitesh Bharadwaj.

Hitesh Bharadwaj is a popular actor, anchor, RJ and poet and he has played very multi-faceted roles in shows like Ravi in Agar Tum Saath Ho, Manav Sharma / Vikram Diwan in Choti Sarrdaarni, Sanjay Pathak in Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain and EkamRandhawa in Udaariyaan.

Also read - Udaariyaan: Major Upcoming Twist! Armaan and Aasma to consummate their marriage?

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor where we asked him about how he maintains himself and what kind of morning routine he follows with such a busy schedule.

To which the actor answered “If it comes to maintaining myself then that’s a long story. Eat as much as you need. Sleep as much as you need. Talk as much as you need. Same goes with reading. This is also a way of fitness. Fitness isn’t just about food and resting. It’s also about what you speak, read and watch. Mental fitness is also very important. Add workout to your lifestyle. There was a fitness coach, Pravin, who told me that there’s nothing like a diet but it’s about your lifestyle. When you start to see it as a lifestyle, you will start getting fit. Choosing what to eat and where to go, it’s your lifestyle. So eat good, think good and work out. Meditate whenever you get time for it. It should not be forceful meditation so do it whenever you have time for it. You should learn how to control your breath.”

Also read - Exclusive “They wanted to change the whole cast and asked if I wanted to play the role of the grown-up Ekam”, Hitesh Bharadwaj aka Ekam of Udaariyaan on the show taking a leap, working with Dreamiyata and more

This was our conversation with Hitesh Bharadwaj. Tell us what you think about it, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.