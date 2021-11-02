EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan: 'Angad would take Rohit Sippy to party and make him have a good time' says Karan V Grover

MUMBAI: We have seen Karan V Grover in some absolutely interesting roles in his repertoire, but Rohit Sippy would always have a special place in every viewer's heart and now that Angad Maan has entered Udaariyaan to turn the tables for Tejo and Fateh we had to ask him few questions.

We rang the dapper to know whether there were similarities between Angad and Rohit but he had something really exciting to share check it out:

As we have seen you as Rohit Sippy who was also fun-loving, can we expect any hints coming from there for Angad?

Angad is a lot more fun-loving, jolly, adding he has no baggage. Rohit Sippy had excessive baggage from the past, his take on life was very clinical, he couldn't understand normal things in life. Angad isn't like that, he understands the nuances of life, there are differences ofcourse, they are very different people Angad is a very loud character Rohit wasn't, he was an extremely sophisticated person. In fact, if Rohit and Angad met he wouldn't even talk to him, they would never be friends because Angad is not of Rohit's taste.

If you met two men Angad Maan and Rohit Sippy who would you be friends with?

I wouldn't talk to both of them, instead, I would ask them to talk to each other.

Are you completely different from both of them?

Every character has a little bit of me in them, for example, I have a certain way of speaking in English, that wouldn't change in my characters, it is just the basics that would change. Giving someone emotional baggage changes their trait, one would change completely as a person but their habits will not change. Angad that way to me is someone who would take Rohit to a party and make him have a good time. Angad would do something that will definitely cause him or someone harm that we would need a Surgeon to help.

Well, Angad is indeed someone we would like to be friends with.

