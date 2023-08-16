EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan's Sonakshi Batra on getting love for Naaz: People confuse the character as the person, so I was hesitant to play a negative role on TV but viewers recognised the difference between me and and Naaz and I am overjoyed''

Sonakshi Batra gained immense love and support for her character Naaz in Colors' show Udaariyaan. The actress along with Hitesh Bharadwaj and Twinkle Arora made an exit after it took a leap.
Sonakshi Batra

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Batra became a household name for her role Naaz in Colors' popular drama series Udaariyaan. 

The actress was widely appreciated for her character in the show. 

Udaariyaan, which had taken a generation leap last year with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta making an exit, saw Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra playing the leads. 

And now, the makers have again introduced a leap with the new set of lead actors taking over the show. 

Sonakshi's journey in Udaariyaan was quite fruitful. In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, the actress spoke about her experience and much more. 

Talking about how Udaariyaan changed her life as an actor, Sonakshi said, ''The character of Naaz came with a lot of personal baggage. For me, to understand how her childhood journey had been, I had to watch a few episodes of her childhood in Udaariyaan. This made it easier for me to see why she took such drastic actions as she did. I got to attempt something new on television thanks to Naaz's character, which has undoubtedly benefited me as an actor and prepared me for the future. From character building to the love, appreciation and support, I gained a lot through Naaz.

Talking about working with Ravi and Sargun, she said, ''I got the opportunity to work with Dreamiyata Productions, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's Company and be a part of one of the most popular and highly rated TV shows. Working in Udaariyaan marked my second association with Colors TV. It feels like home now.''

She added, ''I also got to work with seasoned actors and get a flavour of Punjab as the Udaariyaan set was located in Chandigarh.''

Sonakshi also spoke about Naaz's popularity among the fans and how it feels to get all the love. 

She said, ''As I continue to receive messages from my fans on instagram, I feel immensely blessed and loved by all. Despite it being a negative character, Naaz has garnered so much love, and support. The audience could understand where Naaz's feelings stemmed from and what motivated her to take such drastic steps in the TV show.''

She added, ''Many people confuse the character as the person, so I was hesitant to play a negative role on TV which is watched on a regular basis, but the audience recognised the difference between Sonakshi Batra, an actor and Naaz, a fictional character. I'm overjoyed that it all worked out in my favour and that the performance was highly appreciated by everyone.''

Well said, Sonakshi!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan's Sonakshi Batra on getting love for Naaz: People confuse the character as the person, so I was hesitant to play a negative role on TV but viewers recognised the difference between me and and Naaz and I am overjoyed''
