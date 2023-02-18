Exclusive! Uorfi Javed talks about Bigg Boss, how Trolling happens online and offline and more, check out

Uorfi has been gauging the attention of fans over her creative fashion choices and DIY clothing and comes up with unconventional choices when it comes to styling her outfits. She is often papped for the same reasons and goes viral over her bold videos.
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update. We recently got to talk with Uorfi Javed and she reveals what she had to say about Bigg Boss, MC Stan winning the show and more.

Uorfi is bold when making a statement and unabashed about her choices; something that is giving her both fame and something that even gets negative attention from people who don’t approve of her choices.

In a recent interaction with Tellychakkar, she talked about some interesting topics.

Check out!

1.       What would you have to say about Bigg Boss that has just ended and if you were part of it, would you have made it more interesting?

No, no, whatever it was it was very solid and not talking about the future, but nice that MC won. Tehn, talking about the win of MC, She said, that this happens every year. Every year, someone wins, some are happy, others are not.

2.       Some People are saying that Shiv Thakare was better suited to be winner:

He is the most voted contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. So the people saying this, could be very few in number as compared.

3.       What do you think about trolling?

I think it's nice, keep doing it, everyone has their own opinions and everyone can voice it and as you grow up, you realize that it is part and trolling happens offline too; like when your relatives too taunt you. That’s a kind of trolling too.

So, that was Uorfi Javed getting Candid and giving honest replies.

Also read: Uorfi Javed bursts out at Splitsvilla X4’s disorderly contestants

For more such updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

About Author

