Exclusive: Vaishnavi Dhanraj shares SHOCKING DETAILS about how her family TORTURED and ABUSED her physically; says ‘I have been a suffering from childhood…’

MUMBAI: Known for her stint in shows like CID, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Bepannah and many others, actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj’s life looked smooth sailing and decently fashionable as it appeared on her social media handle.

But seldom do we know that what is projected on social media are only the ‘happy moments’ of someone’s life and it is difficult to judge or gain information about what exactly are they suffering or going through in life actually.

(Also Read: Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj: Indian audiences have evolved in terms of what they feed their brains

Vaishnavi happens to one of those many celebrities who sent shockwaves in the industry when her video went viral. In the video, she claimed that her family subjects her to physical abuse and torture. The actress took to her Instagram story seeking help.

She said:

"Hi, this is Vaishnavi Dhanraj. I really need help right now. I'm in Kashimira police station and I've been abused by my family. I have been hit really badly. Please I need everybody's help right from the media, news channels, and everybody in the industry. Please come and help me."

We at TellyChakkar got in touch with Vaishnavi to know more about her ordeal and she shared, “My family did not allow me to step out, talk loudly and they were trying to control every movement. Apparently, they were trying to protect me from something. I was not even allowed to talk on calls.

Yesterday, I went to the police station and reported my complaint. I am at home now and feel safer as they are not allowed to touch me or hit me. I had to get it out as I have been going through this from years now. At first I thought about my family but now it was getting out of my hands.”

She further stated, “I still remember that I was in a rickshaw and felt some people chasing me. I went to the police station after that. “

TellyChakkar asked Vaishnavi as to why did she not approach the cops earlier.

Vaishnavi expressed, “This has been happening with me from the childhood. It was not this severe earlier. But yes, they have always wanted to know which friends I make, people I talk to, the shows I select. I have never been in this profession to earn money. I am a person who is driven by passion and they have been interfering in my decisions.”

Vaishnavi had an option to move out!

When quizzed about this, the actress said, “I have told the police that this is my house and I want my family to move out. For now they are living here but the police have told me that if at all I feel uncomfortable, they will have to go. The police have been extremely supportive and kind.”

Advising people to stand up for themselves who are going through such trauma, Vaishnavi culminated by saying, “This will not end unless victims come out and take a stand. We often do not say anything to protect the reputation of the family. But you keep breaking from inside. Remember that they are hiding and consoling you because they know that they will go behind bars if you speak up. Hitting is not allowed be it a boy or a girl. We are not committing a crime.

I request all such victims to stand up for yourselves or anybody who you know is going through this at home.”

(Also Read: Shocking! Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and CID actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj accuses her family of physical abuse, shared her ordeal in a video

We wish Vaishnavi the best of mental, emotional and physical health and wellbeing.