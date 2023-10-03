Exclusive! Vaishnavi Ganatra roped in for Naagin 6

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 14:39
Naagin 6

MUMBAI : Colors TV’s Naagin is one of the most popular shows on Television. The show is currently on it’s 6th season. Tejasswi Prakash plays the lead role in it, and she got the show post her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 15.

Also read -  Exclusive! Child actor Aarohi M Kumawat roped in for Naagin 6

This time, we are back with the latest updates about Naagin 6.

Vaishnavi Ganatra has been roped in for the show. No information about her character has been revealed yet but it is said that it’s a pivotal role.

The casting has been done by Avinash Sharma.

Talking about Vaishnavi Ganatra, she is an actress who was recently seen in the Star Plus show Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Other than that, she was earlier seen in projects like Hamari Wali Good News, Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, and Mauka –E – Vardaat.

Also read -  Exclusive! Aashvi Bisht roped in for Naagin 6

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 14:39

