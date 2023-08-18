Exclusive! Vedaant Saluja roped in as the parallel lead for Shemaroo's Shravani!

This show is inspired by the character of Shravan Kumar from mythology, who is played by Gaurika in the name of Shravani. She takes care of her blind parents, just like Shravan Kumar.
Vedaant Saluja

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new TV and web shows are being produced to entertain viewers.

Shemaroo Umang is one such platform where a lot of shows have been produced.

The latest to go through a major leap is Shemaroo’s show, Shravani.

This show is inspired by the character of Shravan Kumar from mythology, who is played by Gaurika in the name of Shravani. She takes care of her blind parents, just like Shravan Kumar.

The show is going to take a major leap, and we have an exclusive update about the show.

The show is going to take a major leap, and we have an exclusive update about the show.

As per sources, Actor Vedaant Saluja has been roped for a pivotal role as the parallel lead in the show Sharvani.

According to sources, he will be seen playing the role of Sonal Khilwani character’s brother.

Vedaant has been a part of projects like Made in Heaven 2, Neighbor’s Kitchen and more. 

And as per reports, Sonal Khilwani and Mohit Sonkar have been roped in to play the leads in the show post leap.

What are your thoughts on the show? Tell us in the comments below! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates from the world of entertainment!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bindia Kalra roped in for Shemaroo Umang's upcoming show

