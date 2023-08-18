Exclusive! Vedaant Saluja roped in as the parallel lead for Shemaroo's Shravani!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

The latest to go through a major leap is Shemaroo’s show, Shravani.

This show is inspired by the character of Shravan Kumar from mythology, who is played by Gaurika in the name of Shravani. She takes care of her blind parents, just like Shravan Kumar.

The show is going to take a major leap, and we have an exclusive update about the show.

As per sources, Actor Vedaant Saluja has been roped for a pivotal role as the parallel lead in the show Sharvani.

According to sources, he will be seen playing the role of Sonal Khilwani character’s brother.

Vedaant has been a part of projects like Made in Heaven 2, Neighbor’s Kitchen and more.

And as per reports, Sonal Khilwani and Mohit Sonkar have been roped in to play the leads in the show post leap.

