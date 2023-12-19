Exclusive: Vedaant Saluja roped in for &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

MUMBAI: It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!

This time, we have news about &TV’s popular show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. The show is produced under Edit II Productions and it is a spin-off of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! The show is about how Happy, a policeman, who lives with his family and his life is filled with humorous events and misadventures at home and work.

The show features Yogesh Tripathi and Geetanjali Mishra in titular roles. Well, now to spice up the drama, there will be a new character entering the show. The character will be acted by actor Vedaant Saluja who will enter the show as Keshav.

Vedaant is known for his stint in Made in Heaven 2, Neighbor’s Kitchen and more.

