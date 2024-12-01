Exclusive! Veteran actor Manoj Kolhatkar roped in for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming historical show, Pracchand Ashok

As it has already been reported, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is all set to launch a new show Prachand Ashok based on the heroic Ashoka under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The show will be launching on Colors TV.
Manoj

Actor Adnan Khan, who was seen in Katha Ankahee has been roped in to play the titular role. Actress Malika Singh will be starring opposite him in the show.

Adnan was earlier seen in Zee TV show Ishq Subhan Allah. His last with Katha Ankahee featured him opposite Aditi Dev Sharma. Malika Singh is known for her role as Radha in the famous show RadhKrishn opposite Sumedh Mudgalkar. Now we have news coming to our desk. 

As per sources, actor Manoj Kolhatkar has been roped in for the show. 

The veteran actor has previously done projects like Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Ugly, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Jai Maa Vaishnodevi among others. 

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. 


    
 

