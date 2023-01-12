Exclusive: Vibha Chibber, Ravi Gosain join Rushad Rana and Kanwarjit Paintal in Shashi Sumeet Production’s next for Sony TV!

MUMBAI : It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!

We recently reported that actors Rushad Rana and Kanwarjit Paintal have come on board for Shashi Sumeet Production’s new show for Sony TV. The show is touted to be a family drama.

The show will feature Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sehehzad Shaikh and Mann Sundar fame Shruti Anand in titular roles.

According to the latest information coming to our news desk, actors Vibha Chibber and Ravi Gosain will join Rushad Rana and kanwarjit Paintal in the show.

Vibha is popular for her roles in shows such as Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. As for Ravi, he is popular for his stint in movies and TV shows such as Swaraj, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Sarhadein, Rishtey, Nath etc…

