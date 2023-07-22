EXCLUSIVE! Vineet Kumar Chaudhary on his role Senapati Samrat Singh in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare: I can say that it’s the strongest character on TV right now so now I'm enjoying it

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare has become everyone's favourite in no time.

The show is quite different from the regular saas-bahu dramas which is why it is grabbing the attention of the viewers.

Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare stars Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dhawan in the lead roles. While Ishaan is seen as Dhruv who is a neurosurgeon, Riya is seen as Tarapriya who is an aspiring ayurvedic doctor.

The show also has a talented bunch of actors like Narayani Shastri, Krishna Bhardwaj, Swati Kapoor, Yash Tonk, Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, Harsh Vashist, Gulfam Khan among others.

Vineet is playing a pivotal role of Senapati Samrat Singh.

He is the Commander-in-Chief of Vallabhgarh and is seen in a negative role.

The actor is receiving several accolades for his character in the show.

In no time, Vineet's character has become quite popular and favourite among the fans.

The actor's journey in the show is going quite great.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Vineet got candid about his character and much more.

You are playing a negative role once again. Do you feel that the makers are only visualising you playing with grey characters? Do you feel you are getting the same type of roles?

Yes, I agree! I had planned not to do negative on TV, but as I mentioned in my previous interview that it just happened, but I can also say it’s the strongest character on TV right now so now I'm enjoying it.

Any major challenges you faced while performing this role? Be it the language or the costume...as both are different from the regular soap operas

Yes many, first of all the costumes. It’s been really hard for me to adjust to that attire. But it looked really well, so now I'm also getting used to it and of course, shuddh Hindi, takes a little more time to get into lines and learn. Though my Hindi is good so that part is well covered, sometimes I also improvise.

Do you receive any hate on social media for your character? How do you react to such comments?

Yes I do. But I prefer not to react to it at all. I feel appreciated as they hate me means I am doing justice to that character.

