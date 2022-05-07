EXCLUSIVE! Vipul D Shah on Optimystix Entertainment presenting Anandi Baa Aur Emily: We interviewed several girls across the USA, Canada, UK and many more and conducted almost 140 auditions

MUMBAI : Optimystix Entertainment has produced and presented a large variety of shows in the past several years.

The popular production house recently rolled out a new show titled Anandi Baa Aur Emily.

Just like the show's name, the concept is also quite different from the regular saas-bahu sagas and the first episode rolled out yesterday.

Fans who were already in love with the show's promos have showered lots of praise for the show with its first episode itself.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vipul D Shah, founder of Optimystix Entertainment who spoke about the new show and the vision behind it.

ALSO READ:Anandi Baa Aur Emily: Mishkat Verma’s tenacious attitude to Jazzy Ballerini’s cuteness, the show is a delight to watch!

Anandi Baa Aur Emily has rolled out a day ago, tell us how confident or nervous were about presenting this type of concept before the viewers?

We needed someone very enduring and charming girl for this role who is able to do justice to this character. We planned to manage both the concept and the lead girl so that the viewers could enjoy it. A lot of situations will be presented before the viewers which are never been witnessed before. There was some anxiety in me but whatever episodes I have seen till now, I feel those are simply great. We are very happy about it.

Was it challenging to find the perfect face for this character?

It was very challenging. As we all have experienced before that it is very difficult to find an Indian girl who speaks Hindi fluently. Here, we had to find a foreigner who can speak Hindi fluently. It was challenging to find a foreigner, get her here and adapt her to the entire new work culture was not easy for us.

We interviewed several girls across the USA, Canada, UK and many more places to hunt down the right girl. We conducted almost 140 auditions online for Emily's character. We are very lucky to have the right girl for this character.

How do you wish to grow the production house, especially in terms of content?

We always strived to present something new to the viewers because we also get bored presenting the same thing. We have tried and presented a variety of content from non-fiction to fiction shows. The journey is still long and we will keep presenting new content to the fans. We keep searching for new content for the viewers. I feel we will soon present something new and different soon.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Chhoti Sarrdaarni fame Arpita Sethia roped in for Star Plus’ Anandi Baa Aur Emily