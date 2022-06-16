Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Ajay Dutt to be seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Ajay Dutt, who is known for projects like Skyfire, Aapke Aa Jane Se, and Wagle Ki Duniya, is now all set to be seen in the television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Ajay Dutt

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

No doubt Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most loved shows on air. Now, TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regard to the show.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Ajay Dutt has been roped in for the show. Yes, you heard right. Ajay Dutt, who is known for his acting contribution to project like Skyfire, Aapke Aa Jane Se, and Wagle Ki Duniya is all set to be seen in the television serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, which currently airs on Sony TV.

Well, detailed information about the character to be played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to see what different he has to offer in this television serial.

How excited are you about this information? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

