Exclusive! Wagle Ki Duniya actor Ajay Dutt to be seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

No doubt Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most loved shows on air. Now, TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regard to the show.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Ajay Dutt has been roped in for the show. Yes, you heard right. Ajay Dutt, who is known for his acting contribution to project like Skyfire, Aapke Aa Jane Se, and Wagle Ki Duniya is all set to be seen in the television serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, which currently airs on Sony TV.

Well, detailed information about the character to be played by the actor is still awaited, but we look forward to see what different he has to offer in this television serial.

