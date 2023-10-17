Exclusive! We all are a mix of flaws and perfections and so is my character; that makes Bua so relatable: Utkarsha Naik on shooting for Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television. The drama is on its peak and it keeps the audience glued to the television screens.

Utkarsha Naik happens to be an integral part of the cast and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she spoke about her experience shooting for the show.

Utkarsha said, “I am having an amazing experience shooting for the show. The entire cast of the show is amazing and I feel like home on the sets. Everyone from the production, cast to the direction team, is perfect and I could not have asked for a better team.”

Speaking about the quality she likes the most about his character, Utkarsha shared, “I absolutely love every part of my character. Nobody is positive or negative in real life. We all are a mix of flaws and perfections. Bua is also the same. She wants things to be in a particular way and wants Akshay and Mihika to be happy. It is a very real and relatable character.

We all come across that one person in the family who loves us along but is very staunch in her approach. “

Shedding some light on her bond with the lead cast of the show Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chapekar, Utkarsha averred, “My equation with Krishna and Mugdha is out of this world. We sit, share lunches together, sometimes call for food and recently we had a ball of a time as it was Krishna’s birthday.”

