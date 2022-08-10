Exclusive! “We are in an industry where all these things are a part and parcel of life ”, Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about being a couple in the public eye, working on OTT, and balancing work and personal life!

The actor made his debut in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. Later on, he got many lead and cameo roles in popular shows
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 04:45
Exclusive! “We are in an industry where all these things are a part and parcel of life ”, Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about being a

MUMBAI:Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the telly town.

The actor made his debut in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. Later on, he got many lead and cameo roles in popular shows like Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar, Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Naagin 5, Sasural Simar Ka, among others. But he  gained a lot of love for his performance as Karan Luthra in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

ALSO READ:Happy Birthday, Dheeraj Dhoopar! Check out lesser-known facts about the actor

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about his travel, being a couple in the public eye and future projects, and more.

You’ve had very hectic schedules and how do you balance your work life and your personal life?

I balance my work and personal life by giving both of these aspects their priority. I have always been blessed with projects that have allowed me to balance it to the core. Also, without compromising on my professional commitments I make it a point to value every moment I spend with my family and that makes the difference I feel.

As a couple in the public eye, do you ever become conscious about what the people are saying and if not, how you deal with scrutiny? 

 We never pay much heed to such things. Thankfully we have not been a target for such instances but we as a couple are pretty mature to understand and handle such things. And first and foremost we are in an industry where all these things are a part and parcel of life.

Have you ever thought about creating content out of your travels, vlogging, or maybe even a couple’s travel show? 

We make a lot of reels and post a lot of stories when we are on our trip. Looking at that we get a lot of brand inquiries too. But yes we like to put out our experience for our own self and our fans and followers.

OTT as a medium has expanded, and so have movies, are you looking forward to working for anyone medium or are you open to all?

I am open to all kinds of mediums. Being at TV, being at OTT, I will never say no to any particular medium. I say I want to move on to a different medium, but yes. As I said, I always look for a different kind of character and space as an actor to perform. So I would try to pick up something which I haven't done earlier in my life as an actor. So being at OTT or film or a TV space, I never say this, okay, I am trying to get into OTT or films. That's why I don't want to do TV or I want to do only TV and don't want to get into your films. I want to be part of it. All the mediums simultaneously. I want to be everywhere. I want to do projects on OTT. I want to do projects on TV.

Dheeraj was last seen in the show Sherdill Shergill and the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 


ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I always say this thing that being an actor is just a part of my life and that's my profession”, Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about fatherhood, choosing projects, his love for travel and more

Dheeraj Dhoopar Sherdill Shergill Surbhi Chandna Shraddha Arya Kuch Toh Log Kahenge Naagin 5 Sasural Simar Ka Kundali Bhagya Vinny Dhoopar TellyChakkar Jhalak Dhikhla Jaa
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “We are in an industry where all these things are a part and parcel of life ”, Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about being a couple in the public eye, working on OTT, and balancing work and personal life!
MUMBAI:Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the telly town.The actor made his debut in...
Exclusive! “We are in an industry where all these things are a part and parcel of life ”, Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about being a couple in the public eye, working on OTT, and balancing work and personal life
MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the telly town.The actor made his debut in...
Must Read! Times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trolled for her Cannes looks
MUMBAI:Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses we have in the Indian film industry....
Exclusive! After Nawazuddin, Sharib Hashmi spoke on failure of movie Afwaah
MUMBAI:Actor Sharib Hashmi is not doubt one of the most loved actors we have specially on ott platform, over the time...
Wow! Sunflower 2, Duranga 2, Silence chapter 2, check out the slate of upcoming releases of Zee5
MUMBAI:Over the time with the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on ott...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Sahiba decides to take a step forward in her relationship with Angad
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trolled for her Cannes looks
Must Read! Times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was trolled for her Cannes looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! “We are in an industry where all these things are a part and parcel of life ”, Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about being a
Exclusive! “We are in an industry where all these things are a part and parcel of life ”, Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about being a couple in the public eye, working on OTT, and balancing work and personal life
Exclusive! “What I do is sing songs and cry, that’s my way of letting my emotions out”, Debattama Saha opens up about heartbreak
Exclusive! “What I do is sing songs and cry, that’s my way of letting my emotions out”, Debattama Saha opens up about heartbreaks, how she deals with them, and more!
1
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee to participate in the show?
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni
Confirmed! This is when Fahmaan Khan's Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni will air its last episode! Details Inside!
Exclusive! Anita Raj aka Bua Dadi to exit Saavi Ki Savaari for THIS project?
Exclusive! Anita Raj aka Bua Dadi to exit Saavi Ki Savaari for THIS project?
Katha Ankahee
MUST READ! Netizens praise Katha Ankahee for shedding light on This issue, check out