Exclusive! “We are in an industry where all these things are a part and parcel of life ”, Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up about being a couple in the public eye, working on OTT, and balancing work and personal life!

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the telly town.

The actor made his debut in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. Later on, he got many lead and cameo roles in popular shows like Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar, Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Naagin 5, Sasural Simar Ka, among others. But he gained a lot of love for his performance as Karan Luthra in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about his travel, being a couple in the public eye and future projects, and more.

You’ve had very hectic schedules and how do you balance your work life and your personal life?

I balance my work and personal life by giving both of these aspects their priority. I have always been blessed with projects that have allowed me to balance it to the core. Also, without compromising on my professional commitments I make it a point to value every moment I spend with my family and that makes the difference I feel.

As a couple in the public eye, do you ever become conscious about what the people are saying and if not, how you deal with scrutiny?

We never pay much heed to such things. Thankfully we have not been a target for such instances but we as a couple are pretty mature to understand and handle such things. And first and foremost we are in an industry where all these things are a part and parcel of life.

Have you ever thought about creating content out of your travels, vlogging, or maybe even a couple’s travel show?

We make a lot of reels and post a lot of stories when we are on our trip. Looking at that we get a lot of brand inquiries too. But yes we like to put out our experience for our self and our fans and followers.

OTT as a medium has expanded, and so have movies, are you looking forward to working for any one medium or are you open to all?

I am open to all kinds of mediums. Be it TV, or be it OTT, I will never say no to any particular medium. I say I want to move on to a different medium, but yes. As I said, I always look for a different kind of character and space as an actor to perform. So I would try to pick up something which I haven't done earlier in my life as an actor. So be it OTT or film or a TV space, I never say this, okay, I am trying to get into OTT or films. That's why I don't want to do TV or I want to do only TV and don't want to get into your films. I want to be part of all the mediums simultaneously. I want to be everywhere. I want to do projects on OTT. I want to do projects on TV.

Dheeraj was last seen in the show Sherdill Shergill and the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

