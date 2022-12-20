Exclusive! “We would love to go to Bigg Boss together, it would be interesting to play the game together” - Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande

MUMBAI : Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande are one of the most loved and cherished couples on television.

The two have a massive fan following and they are considered as one of the most loved pairs.

The two were seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 8 where they were the first runner-up of the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with them and asked them as to who is their favorite contestant and whether they would like to go to Bigg Boss in the future.

Who is your favorite contestant on the show?

Ankit and Priyanka are playing really well. The two look very cute with each other and their chemistry looks very real. They are always supporting each other.

Who do you think will reach the finale of the show?

Both will reach the finale of the show as they are very strong and know how to play the game.

Would you do Bigg Boss in the future?

Yes, would love to do the show, especially if we come together. It would be great and we would love the show.

There is no doubt that Abigail and Sanam are one of the most loveable and famous pairs on television.

