Exclusive! What! Maniesh Paul has the funniest and weirdest ways of getting hurt

MUMBAI : Maniesh Paul is one such personality of TV and films who does not need any introduction. The actor who has been a part of the showbiz world for several years has managed to create a name for himself.

From being a terrific actor, Maniesh also managed to ace impeccable hosting skills which benefited a lot in his career.

The actor is always on one's mind when it comes to hosting as Maniesh has aced as an anchor for the biggest award and reality shows.

Maniesh has the capability of being an excellent host which is why the viewers are always glued to the screen.

Hosting is not everyone's cup of tea but Maniesh has rocked like a pro as an anchor and once again, the viewers will surely be treated by his terrific hosting skills as he is back as the anchor of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Before Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the actor successfully hosted 5 seasons of this popular dance reality show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Maniesh Paul for our fun segment – Let’s Get Weirdo, where, as expected, he gave some really fun and weird answers.

What’s one of the grossest things that you’ve done in public?

I used to do a show long back, in 2009, and we would not get vanity vans at that time. So I was sweating like a pig and I was hosting in a tent. I told them that I am sweating and I want to dry it out a little. Saying this, I took my shirt out right there, went to a nearby laundry shop and pressed the shirt myself due to which the shirt got a lot of sweat patches and I wore that same shirt and went back to hosting. Now when I look back at that memory I feel eww!

A body part that you wouldn’t mind losing?

Pinky finger. So that next time when I want to go to pee I don’t have to show the finger.

What’s the dumbest way that you’ve got hurt?

I actually get injured in the worst ways. So once I was playing cricket and it was under-arms bowling, like the way people play in gully. So I bowled and the player got out so I jumped in excitement, screaming “out!”. When I landed back on my feet, I twisted my ankle and tore my ligament. Can you imagine?

Which is a fictional character that you feel would be boring to meet in real life?

I feel all the characters that I admire till now would be really interesting.

Which character of yours would be fun to meet in real life?

I think the character that I had played in Mickey Virus was very quirky and cool so I feel that character would be really interesting to meet in real life.

What is something that is a compliment but sounds like an insult to you?

When people meet me and say, “Hi! So nice to see you. You look so good in real life.” And then when they see my expressions changing they go like, “ No I mean you obviously look on camera too but in real life you look even more handsome.”

What’s the most useless talent that you have?

I love ironing my clothes. Even after my clothes come from dry cleaning, I open it up and start pressing them and people ask me why am I wasting my time.

Two people from Jhalak (show), if you enter their rehearsal room, it would be a very weird experience?

Rubina and Sanam. Sanam never wears clothes. He’s forced to wear clothes. So we urge him to wear clothes. And I think Dadi because if we enter the room we don’t know if we will see a Dadi or a Dada.

You know we have always entertained you and we are back with a gap of 5 years with some amazing contestants and also we have Karan sir, Madhuri ma’am, me. We all are here to entertain you. So don’t forget to tune into Colors TV on Saturday-Sunday at 8pm.

Tell us how’d you like the segment?

Watch the interview below: