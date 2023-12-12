Exclusive! This is what Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi of Anupamaa fame had to say about quitting Anupamaa

Muskan is one of the most loved and talented actresses of television and she has become a household name with her performance as Pakhi in Anupamaa. Check out what Muskan has to say
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 16:46
MUSKAN BAMNE

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Muskan Bamne is a well-known actress in the television industry and has a massive fan following. These days, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Pakhi in the serial Anupamaa.

The actress has been a part of movies like Haseena Parkar and shows like Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot, Super Sisters, Gumrah, and more before entering Anupamaa. 

ALSO READ : Wow! Muskan Bamne gives a glimpse of how she gets ready and transforms into Pakhi for the serial 'Anupamaa'

She is an exceptionally good actress and through her acting chops, she convinced the audience that no one could portray Pakhi the way she does. She is usually praised for her acting chops but sometimes, she has to face trolls for playing a bit of a gray character in the show.

The actress is quite active on her social media account and gives insight about what she is up to.

As per sources, Muskan Bamne might be quitting the show " Anupamaa" as she doesn't want to play a mother to kids. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she was quitting Anupama to which the actress denied the news and said that she is very much in part of the show.

Well, we are sure that the fans are super excited and  as no one can do justice to the role of Pakhi like Muskan Bamne does.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! “In real life I would definitely not stay quiet.”, Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi from Anupamaa, on how she would deal with domestic violence in real life

Muskan Bamne Pakhi Anupamaa Star Plus Vanraj Anuj Rupali Ganguly Kinjal Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Rajan Shahi Maan Sagar Parekh Choti Anu Anupamaa New Twist Anupamaa New Promo TellyChakkar
