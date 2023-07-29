Wow! Muskan Bamne gives a glimpse of how she gets ready and transforms into Pakhi in the serial Anupama

Actress Muskan Bamne is known for her role as Pakhi in Anupamaa and today she has become a household name now she took on to social media and showed us the video of how she is getting ready for her character Pakhi.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 16:44
Muskan Bamne

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

Muskan Bamne is a well-known actress on television and has a massive fan following. These days, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as Pakhi in the serial Anupamaa.

The actress has been a part of movies like Haseena Parkar and shows like Bakula Bua ka Bhoot, Super Sisters, Gumrah, and more before becoming a part of Anupamaa.

She is an exceptionally good actress and through her acting chops, she convinced the audience that no one could portray Pakhi the way she does. She is usually praised for her acting chops but sometimes, she has to face trolls for playing a bit of a grey character in the show.

The actress is quite active on her social media account and gives insight about what she is up to.

Now the actress shared a video where one can see how she is getting ready in getting transformed for her character “Pakhi” in Anupama.

(ALSO READ - EXCLUSIVE! Muskan Bamne on competing with the actress of her generation: Preparations are going on to explore more but I don't want to mess up just for the sake of competition

One can see how her makeup and hair are done and how patiently she is waiting for her turn.

Well, there is no doubt that a lot goes into building a character and we as the audience only get to see the finishing part on screen.

These days the track of the show is focusing on Pakhi and Adhik’s track where their marriage is in danger and Pakhi is ready to fight the wrong and bring the reality of Adhik in front of the family.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Shocking! Rift between Paras Kalnawat and Muskan Bamne’s friendship as the actor unfollows the actress on social media



 

Muskan Bamne Pakhi Anupamaa
