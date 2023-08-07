Exclusive! This is what Nakuul Mehta and Kushal Tandon had to say about working with each other

Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.
say about working with each other! Read More!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy.

The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

The chemistry between the two is palpable even in these few seconds, and yes, the hate-to-love trope is pretty done, but if done right, it can give you the best love story.

The news of the cast of Barsatein joining the cast of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 for a Mahasangam created a lot of buzz.

We watched Reyansh and Arandhna attending Ram and Priya’s wedding.

TellyChakkar exclusively caught up with Nakuul and Kushal and this is what they had to say about working with each other.
On working with Kushal, Nakuul said, “It feels so good. I am very excited. We have been in the industry for a while, but kabhi mauka nahi mila. Aaj thoda sa mauka mila hai, but I am very excited about his new show Barsatein. It looks very beautiful, the whole cast as well. It is so nice to have him on set and finally getting to share screen space together. I am very excited to watch the show”.

Kushal said, “Reyansh is here with Arandhna, his colleague, to interview Ram Kapoor. He talks to Ram Kapoor, not knowing that he is him. He is talking to Ram about Ram and it is a very funny and pleasing watch”.

Watch the video:

The trailer was released some time ago and fans have been going crazy over the video.

The show is going on-air from 10th July, taking the 8 PM slot.

Are you excited to watch Kushal and Shivangi’s new Jodi?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

About Author

