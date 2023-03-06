Exclusive! “Whatever I said was pretty straightforward, and I expected the reactions that followed it, whatever they may be, good, bad, ugly “, Fahmaan Khan on his explosive interview about Sumbul and the fan's reaction! Scoop Inside!

The two as AryaLie, have a very dedicated fan base who are always active and sharing old and new edits.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 16:31
Read for More

MUMBAI : Fahmaan Khan rose to fame for his role as Aryan in the Star Plus show, Imlie, and enjoys a massive fan following. His chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan was one of the major reasons for the show's success.

There were rumors that all might not be well between the two, because of some professional commitments not working out.

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Do the leads of Pyaar ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni, Fahmaan Khan, and Kritika Singh Yadav NOT get along? His Publicist says otherwise! Full Scoop Inside

Fahmaan had given an interview to another entertainment portal, in which he made some very explosive revelations about everything that went wrong with Sumbul and him.

In a recent conversation with TellyChakkar, when asked about how he is tackling the reaction of the fans on social media, he said, “I don’t want to say anything about that honestly, because whatever I said was pretty straight forward, and I expected the reactions that followed it, whatever they may be, good, bad, ugly and if I am getting to something like this, I expect to get reactions. And whatever I wanted to say I have said it and the reactions that are happening over that, those don’t really bother me as much, and I’d like to move on from that”.

And he further inflicted on the point and said, “I don’t want this to become a matter of discourse, and I have said what I said and I would like to move on from that. And if she needs me at 2 at night I will be there for her”.

Fahmaan is currently seen in the show Dharampatni on Colors and if reports are to be believed that we will soon see him in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sumbul Toqueer Khan and her father Toqueer Khan finally break their silence on Fahmaan Khan’s allegation! Full Scoop Inside

 

 

Fahmaan Khan Imlie Sumbul Touqeer Khan Kritika Yadav Dharampatni Sumaan aryalie Fahmaan Sumbul Fight Touqeer Khan Tabish Pasha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
2

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 16:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hot! Kubbra Sait raises temperature in bikini as she enjoy her holiday in Rajasthan
MUMBAI :Actress Kubbra Sait is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space, over the time we...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: First Promo released; Rohit Shetty challenges contestants to dangerous tasks that are a level up!
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based reality show that is one of the most loved on television and has had a...
Mumbaikar Review! This Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is the perfect example good concept with bad execution
 MUMBAI : The trailer of the movie Mumbaikar was getting a lot of love from the fans upon its release, the JioCinema is...
TRENDING! Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh looks STUNNING in a BLACK gown, Twitterati react to the same
MUMBAI :  Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exciting...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Revelation! Sai-Virat 's reconnecting moment, Vijendra reveals his reason to leave Amba
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the...
Exclusive! Tanya Maniktala on not getting a chance to share screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in Mumbaikar, “There was definitely a disappointment”
MUMBAI : Tanya Maniktala, who is known for her performances in OTT series like A Suitable Boy, Chutzpah, and Tooth Pari...
Recent Stories
how they performed at the box office
Must Read! Before Gadar, these classic Hindi films that were re-released and here’s how they performed at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit Shetty challenges contestants to dangerous tasks that are a level up
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: First Promo released; Rohit Shetty challenges contestants to dangerous tasks that are a level up!
Twitterati react to the same
TRENDING! Ghum Hai Kiskikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh looks STUNNING in a BLACK gown, Twitterati react to the same
Sample Ki Shaadi
FANTASTIC! Anupama fame Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy, shares some adorable pictures of ‘LADKIWALE’ from Sample Ki Shaadi
Will Ankur Wariko be seen as a Shark on the Shark Tank India Season 3? Read More!
OMG! Amidst the Controversial Statements made by Ashneer Grover, Will Ankur Wariko be seen as a Shark on the Shark Tank India Season 3? Read More!
Rupali Ganguly
KYA BAAT HAI! Rupali Ganguly's THIS look from Anupamaa is beautifully recreated by a digital creator which will blow your mind
Shark Tank India
Exclusive! Sony TV’s Shark Tank India to come back with a season 3? Details Inside!