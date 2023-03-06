Exclusive! “Whatever I said was pretty straightforward, and I expected the reactions that followed it, whatever they may be, good, bad, ugly “, Fahmaan Khan on his explosive interview about Sumbul and the fan's reaction! Scoop Inside!

MUMBAI : Fahmaan Khan rose to fame for his role as Aryan in the Star Plus show, Imlie, and enjoys a massive fan following. His chemistry with Sumbul Touqeer Khan was one of the major reasons for the show's success.

There were rumors that all might not be well between the two, because of some professional commitments not working out.

Fahmaan had given an interview to another entertainment portal, in which he made some very explosive revelations about everything that went wrong with Sumbul and him.

In a recent conversation with TellyChakkar, when asked about how he is tackling the reaction of the fans on social media, he said, “I don’t want to say anything about that honestly, because whatever I said was pretty straight forward, and I expected the reactions that followed it, whatever they may be, good, bad, ugly and if I am getting to something like this, I expect to get reactions. And whatever I wanted to say I have said it and the reactions that are happening over that, those don’t really bother me as much, and I’d like to move on from that”.

And he further inflicted on the point and said, “I don’t want this to become a matter of discourse, and I have said what I said and I would like to move on from that. And if she needs me at 2 at night I will be there for her”.

Fahmaan is currently seen in the show Dharampatni on Colors and if reports are to be believed that we will soon see him in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein!

