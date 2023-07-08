Exclusive! “When I read this character, I could relate to it because somewhere, Aman is like Akash”, Aman Jaiswal opens up on playing the leading man on Dhartiputra Nandini, his character and more

MUMBAI: Nazara Channel is a new GEC that are all set to introduce new shows.

We gave you the exclusive update that Shagun Singh of Mast Mauli fame has been roped in to play the lead in the Dipika Chikhlia-produced show, Dhartiputra Nandini.

The show, which is going to be centered around a rich family boy falling in love with a girl that his family doesn’t approve of, will star Aman Jaiswal and Shagun Singh in the lead roles.

Aman is a young and upcoming star, already having been a part of projects like Punyashlok Ahilyabai, Udaariyaan and more, who is all set to embrace a new role.

Aman will be playing the leading role in the show Dhartiputra Nandini.

TellyChakkar caught up with the actor to talk about his new show, his character, expectations from the show and more.

What is the experience like being approached and doing a show with Dipika ma'am?

I was a part of the show Ahliyabai, as most people know. Meanwhile, I got a call from the coordinator that there is a show on Nazara. Initially, I was a bit hesitant as I was already doing a show. But when I got to know that it was helmed by Dipika Chiklia ma'am, I was excited. Every actor wants to play a lead, and I was playing a prominent character in Ahilyabai. But, everyone needs to grow, so I made a decision to give an audition at least. I made an audition tape and got selected in 2 days. I got to know later that they were looking for a hero, but they were finding someone to their liking, so maybe it was meant to be. Later, I made a request to the producers of Ahilyabai to release me from the show. I am so grateful to them for giving me the role of Yashwant, and then releasing me from the show as well, because people don’t usually do that. I am very grateful. I truly thank Aparna ma'am and my creative director of the previous show, Tushar Bharadwaj sir.

What can you tell us about your character in the show?

So, the character is very sophisticated. He comes from a very rich background. The character is similar to that of Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. He has gone abroad for studies, and then he comes back home and because he does not want his family to fall apart. He decides to take over the family business. He is a very family-oriented guy who just listens to everything that his grandmother says. So, the story is similar in a sense. He falls in love with somebody that his family does not approve of. She is a farmer's daughter, and she does farming herself. Because I listen to everything my grandmother says or believes, I agree to not get married to the girl that I love. But, there is an interesting twist that takes place in the show. He is okay with being away from his love, but he does eventually get married. I can't really reveal more than that right now. But it's a remarkably interesting twist that happens in the show that the viewers will really enjoy.

What is your acting process like, do you have a regime or a method?

I just can’t mug up lines and say them. I need to improvise, even if it's just a little bit, to make them my own or to be in it fully. I don't change the lines, though. But, until I make them of my own, I can’t really perform. When I read this character, I could relate to it because somewhere, Aman is like Akash. There is a very calm and sophistical quality that I relate to. He is a simple man, who has a very positive attitude about things, he is not introverted as character for sure, and neither Am I.

Aman will be seen playing the lead role, of Akash in the show Dharti Putra Nandini which will air soon on Nazara TV, the show is prodced by DCT prodcutions helmed by Dipika Chiklia herself.

