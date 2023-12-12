Exclusive! When a scene is not revolving around you and yet you give your best show, we stand together beautifully: Manit Joura on working shooting for Kundali Bhagya

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 18:00
Manit

MUMBAI: Manit Joura needs no introduction.

The actor has been associated with Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya for a long time now playing the role of Rishabh Luthra and the audience cannot have enough of his charming looks and stunning personality. The show starring Shraddha Arya as the leading artist witnesses her opposite Shakti Anand. Manit, has played a pivotal role in shaping the storyline of Kundali Bhagya.

Also Read: Congratulations! Kundali Bhagya’s Manit Joura to tie the knot with German girlfriend in a Rajputana traditional wedding in Udaipur

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Manit spoke about being a part of the show and his journey so far. He said, “I think everything in life has stages and Kundali Bhagya too has had its journey. Just like life, sometimes a show succeeds and sometimes it does not. It is all a part of the learning process and I believe that this has helped maintain the dignity and sanity of the show. I share a wonderful equation with all the artists and they are darlings to work with.”

Shedding light on his character, Manit averred, “There are times when Rishabh Luthra is at the peak of drama and then there is a shift. I have understood that as an actor, all scenes cannot be written about me. There are tracks written for everyone as that is what shapes up the show. It is a collaborative process. If one acts greedy then the person will always be unhappy.

When we understand this and work as a team, when a scene is not revolving around you and yet you give your best show, we stand together beautifully.”

He went on to add what all he likes about Rishabh.

Manit said, “I really like the fact that my character is sincere, polite and is dignified. If he is angry, he will not take his anger out on any lady and he is protective about the ladies of his family.”

Also Read: Congratulations! Manit Joura ties the knot with German girlfriend Andria Panagiotopoulou

Way to go Manit! 

