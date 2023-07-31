Exclusive! This is when Zee TV’s Maitree will go off-air post-extension, read more to find out

There were reports that the show will go off-air by July, but then a surprising extension was granted to Maitree.
Maitree

Maitree follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary), who went from being soul sisters to enemies. With all the intriguing twists and turns coming up, the viewers will also witness a 6-month leap and a grand comeback of Maitree’s deceased husband, Saaransh.

Stepping in the shoes of Saaransh will be none other than popular actor, Kunal Karan Kapoor. With Saaransh’s re-entry, how will it affect Maitree’s life with her current husband, Harsh (played by Samarth Jurel)? 

Recently, Namish Taneja exited the show due to personal reasons and wanting to pursue different projects. 

There were reports that the show will go off-air by July, but then a surprising extension was granted to Maitree. 

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update from the show post the extension.

As per sources, the extension is not indefinite. The show will allegedly wrap up by September, giving the makers enough time to bring the story around and to a proper end. 

While, it is not confirmed what the date yet exactly, sources suggest it is all circumstantial.

Are you happy with the show getting an extension? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

