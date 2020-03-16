EXCLUSIVE! 'While juggling for both shows, one day I ended up working for 30 hours continuously' Sayli Salunkhe gets candid about Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai , quitting Spy Bahu and more

MUMBAI: Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's ace producer Sandiip Sikcand is all set to bring a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, the concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

We had exclusively updated that Sayli Salunkhe is roped in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai as lead and she has quit Spy Bahu. The show is all set to go on floors from 5th July. We got in touch with the gorgeous Sayli to know about her reaction to bagging the show, working with Karan V Grover and more. Check out what she had to reveal:

How does it feel returning to the home ground after MHRW?

When I got a call from Sandiip sir for the show, I agreed and had a word with my producer of Spy Bahu and they were extremely supportive of my decision and yes! It does feel like home again with Sandiip sir.

We will be seeing you as a single mother in the show, were you comfortable doing it?

I didn't want to play a mom so early, but when I got to know that I am not her biological mother in the show, that's how I was ready to play the character. The story is surely going to be interesting.

You are paired opposite Karan V Grover, how has it been working with him?

I just had the promo and one scene with him and he is a very good co-actor. I have thoroughly enjoyed those two days working with him. I am really looking forward to working with him.

Did you do any preparations for the character?

No, initially while I was shooting, I was juggling with both the shows, there was one day when I was shooting for 30 hours back to back. In this process, I didn't get much time to work on the character. Now, I have realised that I should do some groundwork for my character. With the process, I am sure that I will understand the role better. Just as how Keerti and Drishti were different characters. The most challenging part of portraying the Indu is that it shouldn't look repetitive or look like Sayli, instead, the viewers should see Indu and relate to her. I am giving my 100 per cent and hoping that they keep showering the same love.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.