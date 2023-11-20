Exclusive! Who is most likely to break rules and who is the real judaagu, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma reveal it all in this fun segment, take a look

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are two well-known actors on television.

They met on the sets of their first show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love and today are a happily married couple.

The two have a massive fan following and are loved by the audience and the fans would love to see them together on the show.

Aishwarya post quitting the show, was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi whereas Neil is on a break.

Currently, they are seen in Bigg Boss 17, where their game is highly talked about.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the the couple to play a fun segment with them called 'Who is mostly likely to...'

... laugh on sets for no reason?

Aishwarya

... use pickup lines and movie dialogues?

Aishwarya

... sing all the time?

Neil

... experiment with food?

Neil. Aishwarya further elaborates saying that Neil experiments with new food, which is generally nice, whereas she has a habit of eating weird combination of food.

... be a jugaadu?

Aishwarya

... have the worst ideas?

Both answer that there have been no such situations.

... binge watch series/shows?

They answer that they both watch web shows a lot.

... be treated like a child on set?

Aishwarya. Neil jokingly points towards himself, saying 'no, me'!

... be more popular on social media right now?

Aishwarya

... be addicted to selfies?

Neil answers, saying that he clicks better selfies than Aishwarya.

... break rules?

None of them. They stick to rules.

... always be honest?

Both of them. They reveal that they do not like people who lie and they do not lie as well.

... not pick the call on the first go?

They jokingly take their manager's name, as he never picks their call on the first go, according to the duo. But talking about only themselves, they assure that they always pick up the call.

... gossip a lot?

Aishwarya takes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Vihan Verma's name. They reveal that they do not gossip, as they don't find time to do the same, other than having fun all the time.

... give fake compliments to others

None of them. They reveal that they never give fake compliments and always put forward honest opinions, no matter how brutal it is.

... attend parties and regret it later

Both of them. They like sitting and talking to people, but are allergic to loud music, they reveal.

This was our conversation with the iconic and most talked about television couple, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. Let us know what you think about it.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.