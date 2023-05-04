Exclusive! Will Aditi Dev Sharma and Gashmeer Mahajani be seen In a project together? This is what the actress has to say about Gashmeer's revelation! Details Inside!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 16:01
Aditi Dev Sharma

MUMBAI: Aditi Dev Sharma is a talented actress and has been entertaining the audience with projects like Ladies V/S Ricky Bahl, Ekkees Topon Ki Salami, Gangaa, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and now Katha Ankahee. We got in touch with Aditi Dev Sharma and she spoke in detail about her show, her experience working on it, and a lot more.

Katha Ankahee is a heartwarming show helmed by Sphere Origin, starring Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan in the lead roles. The story follows Katha’s journey as a single mother and her devotion for her son, whom she brings back from the edge of death’s doorstep.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Imlie and Katha Ankahee fame Jyoti Gauba gets candid as she talks about her experience working on two shows and more, check out

Some time ago, actor Gashmeer Mahajani revealed that he had rejected the role of Viaan in Katha Ankahee and that he wished to work with Adit Dev Sharma, he wrote in his Instagram stories  “Aditi Dev Sharma, wishes I had not refused that show. It would have been nice playing scenes with her, looking at her work on the show now”.


This statement by Gashmeer had sent fans into a frenzy, and Aditi Dev Sharma, had not reacted to the news, that is until now.

In an Exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, when asked about Gashmeer’s statement, she said, “ I read about this on Twitter, and I replied to him as well, he is a really good artist himself, and when such kind compliments come from someone from the same fraternity, and appreciates your work, it is a great feeling, It felt really good and I messaged him personally also, yeah I think it was wonderful”. 

While we might not have gotten a response as to whether or not the actors would be seen in a project together soon. Fans of the two are now manifesting that this online interaction can bring in some fruitful results.

What did you think of the interaction between Aditi and Gashmeer? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma opens up about why she chose the show, what inspires her to be Katha and more, check out

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 16:01

