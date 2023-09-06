Exclusive! Woh Toh Hai Albela’s Hiba Nawab was hospitalized because of health conditions?

MUMBAI : Hiba Nawab is a renowned face of the television industry and knows for her versatility in acting. She is currently seen in ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’ as Sayuri opposite Shaheer Shaikh who portrays the role of Kanha in the show.

Their chemistry is loved by the viewers and have managed to hook the audience to their television screens.

Hiba was also seen in the TV shows such as 'Jijaji Chhat Per Hain', 'Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai', 'Saat Phere', 'Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki', 'Kumkum Bhagya', among others.

Hiba is a beloved actress but the recent news might upset some fans.

She was recently admitted to the hospital as she faced some issues.

As per sources, her condition is fine and it was nothing serious but she was hospitalized.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, TellyChakkar has reached out to the actress for a comment but at the time of publishing this article, we did not get any response.

