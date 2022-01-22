Exclusive! WOW! Weekend Ka Vaar: Karan Johar to Reunite with Bigg Boss OTT contestants Pratik, Shamita and NIshant just before the finale week, Farah Khan could also Join!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is Almost at the finish line with its Finale nearing by, tensions are high in the house and the contestants can do with whatever morale-boosting they can get. This is what Salman Khan tries to do with his ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ Episodes, Guide the contestants and even scold them if they are going in the wrong direction.But Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are generally very fun with celebrity guests on the show.

With only a week to go for the Finale , this week's episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ is about to be explosive.

TellyChakkar brings an Exclusive update from the Bigg Boss 15 house that Karan Johar who was the host of Bigg Boss OTT will join Salman Khan on the stage.

In a post by Farah Khan who has many a times filled in for host Salman Khan and even hosted Extensions of the show, she is seen talking to Karan Johar in a funny banter and has captioned the post with ‘Its here the Weekend Ka Vaar’.

Karan will be reuniting with Pratik Sehjpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat after Bigg Boss OTT, All three contestants are in the finale week of the show and very likely that even they could bag the trophy.

Karan will be seen interacting with the housemates an engage in fun and games to keep the morale and entertainment high.

It is not confirmed yet if Farah Khan will join in or not but she did post about Karan .

Bollywood Legend Mithun Chakraborty and Singer Mika Singh will be seen as guests on Tonight's Episode.

Even though the competition is fierce, the people likely to rise to the top have been taking part in their own way. Some are clear-eyed, others are confused, and some have a specific agenda for winning. Pratik Sehjpal, for instance, is solely focused on winning the trophy. Nishant Bhat is also playing well, Shamita Shetty has emerged as one of the strongest players in the house, Karan Kundrra, who had appeared as a projected winner, has also returned to the game. Tejasswi Prakash is also in the running for the trophy.

Also, Rakhi Sawant could very well win, as could Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee that were already in the house before.

Who do you think will be the Winner of Bigg Boss 15 ?

