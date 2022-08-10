Exclusive! Yash Patnaik reveals, “There’s one period thriller that we are doing for one of the biggest platforms in the world”

MUMBAI:Yash Patnaik is a popular producer who has produced many TV shows and has also been making a mark on OTT platforms. His production house Inspire Films has collaborated with Lotpot Comics to produce live-action series on characters like Motu Patlu, Sheikh Chilli, Sampat Champat, Kaka Shree, and Natkhat Neetu.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Yash Patnaik and spoke to him about his new venture, being called the ‘man of sequels’ and more…

You are planning to make these live-action series for TV or OTT?

Motu Patlu I feel it’s a very strong property for a light-hearted family drama for Television, that’s how we are developing. Other characters that we are developing we feel can be mini-series on OTT. So, we are developing these characters in different formats and we are not limiting ourselves to television.

Also Read: Kishwer Merchantt opens up on being part of Yash and Mamta Patnaik's Dear Ishq

On TV, you have many shows that are a franchise and you are being called the ‘man of sequels’. What do you have to say about it?

When we create characters, we don’t think that it will get a sequel. We give our heart and soul to what we create. But, when a show does well and characters stick well with the audience, they ask for more, and the broadcast partners ask for more. So, I think if you have your character rightly rounded and their journey is very well written and executed, then I feel every story can have a sequel.

Tell us something about your other upcoming projects.

There’s one period thriller that we are doing for one of the biggest platforms in the world. Then there’s another story actually a novel that we are adapting. My last adaptation was Dear Ishq. We have quite a few book rights with us. We have a Divya Dutta’s book which will be made into a web series, so we are very excited and looking forward to it.

Also Read: Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera not coming back for a season 2, imposters faked Producer Yash Patnaik's identity to create fake rumours!

Are you excited about Yash Patnaik’s upcoming projects? Let us know in the comments below…

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.