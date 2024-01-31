Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Altamash Faraz approached for SOBO films next ?

SOBO Films is coming up with a new serial that will have a gripping story line and content. The channel on which it will air is still unknown. As per sources, Altamash Faraz has been approached for the show.
Many Tv shows are being launched these days with new concepts and interesting storyline that is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

SOBO Films is a new production house which is growing at a fast pace and has been responsible for shows like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Ek Mahanayak BR Ambedkar, Dil Bekarar and more.

(ALSO READ : Breaking! Jennifer Winget to play the lead in SoBo Films next for Sony TV)

As per sources, Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Altamash Faraz has been approached for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Altamsh is a known actor and he is best known for his roles in serials like Yeh Hai Chahatein and has been part of many music videos.

Well, more details on the show will be revealed soon and an official announcement too will be done.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : What! Sargun Kaur Luthra breaks her silence on her rumored relationship with Altamash Faraz, says “we are not dating”

