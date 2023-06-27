Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Kushagre Dua roped in for Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchan on Colors?

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

COLORS' upcoming show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive against all odds for a brighter future.

With its gripping promo, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors including Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh, and versatile actors Ayub Khan, and talented actor Vibha Chibber.

The show is produced by Sunshine Productions. There is a lot of anticipation around the new show and the mysterious plot as well.

As per sources, Actor Kushagre Dua has been roped in for the show Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchan.

Kushagre Dua has been part of the industry for a while now and is a tremendous actor. He was last seen in the show- Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain, playing the character of Sameer, and on Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein, where he entered the show as Raghav.

Kushagre was recently seen on the Colors show Udaariyaan as Sartaj.

It is a heartfelt tale of a mother and daughter in 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan' which will go on air from 10th July every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on COLORS!

