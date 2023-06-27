Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Kushagre Dua roped in for Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchan on Colors?

The show is produced by Sunshine Productions. There is a lot of anticipation around the new show and the mysterious plot as well.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 06/27/2023 - 06:00
Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

COLORS' upcoming show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive against all odds for a brighter future.

With its gripping promo, the show promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors including Kamya Punjabi, Sneha Wagh, Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh, and versatile actors Ayub Khan, and talented actor Vibha Chibber.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Manish Goplani backs out of Sunshine Productions’s Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan on Colors

The show is produced by Sunshine Productions. There is a lot of anticipation around the new show and the mysterious plot as well.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Actor Kushagre Dua has been roped in for the show Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchan.

Kushagre Dua has been part of the industry for a while now and is a tremendous actor. He was last seen in the show- Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain, playing the character of Sameer, and on Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein, where he entered the show as Raghav.

Kushagre was recently seen on the Colors show Udaariyaan as Sartaj.

It is a heartfelt tale of a mother and daughter in 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan' which will go on air from 10th July every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on COLORS!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: COLORS' upcoming drama 'Neerja....Ek Nayi Pehchaan' to feature seasoned actors Ayub Khan and Vibha Chibber

Kushagre Dua Yeh Hai Chahatein Udaariyaan Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali Nirbhay Thakur Kamya Punjabi Sneha Wagh Aastha Sharma Rajveer Singh Ayub Khan Vibha Chibber Sunshine Productions TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Tue, 06/27/2023 - 06:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Pakhi plans a grand farewell, leaving Maya frustrated
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The End! SaiRat's last moment with a loving hug
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Wow! Check out Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape’s wedding card; couple to tie the knot this July
MUMBAI :Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry. She is best known for her...
Faltu: Oh No! Ruhaan plots to separate Ayaan and Faltu at any cost
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Manish puts forth conditions before moving on with Abhir’s custody case
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Sahiba to face Angad’s wrath as she arrives late from college
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Gangs of Wasseypur
Exclusive! Will Gangs of Wasseypur 3 happen? Here’s what writer Zeishan Quadri has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sreejita De and Michael Blohm
Wow! Check out Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape’s wedding card; couple to tie the knot this July
Somya Seth
Must Read! Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal actress Somya Seth ties the knot for the second time; read on to know about her new husband
Exclusive! “I had very bad experiences in Mumbai, people cheated me for money, I had isolated myself” - Aman Maheshwari
Exclusive! “I had very bad experiences in Mumbai, people cheated me for money, I had isolated myself” - Aman Maheshwari
Exclusive! “I wasn’t treated well on the sets as senior actors used to take a dig on me during my struggling days; even the medi
Exclusive! “I wasn’t treated well on the sets as senior actors used to take a dig on me during my struggling days; even the media believed that I had attitude and was arrogant” - Shivangi Joshi
Exclusive! “Couldn’t have asked for a better start in this industry”, Main Hoon Aparajita's Garvita Sadhwani opens up about the
Exclusive! “Couldn’t have asked for a better start in this industry”, Main Hoon Aparajita's Garvita Sadhwani opens up about the show going off-air
Exclusive! Child actor Yug Bhanushali roped in for Colors' new show 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan'
Exclusive! Child actor Yug Bhanushali roped in for Colors' new show 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan'