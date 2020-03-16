EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar actress Richa Tiwari enters Colors Rishtey's Molkki 2

The first season starred Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay in the lead roles. It aired on Colors. We had also reported that the makers will be back with the new season with a new star cast.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 19:43
Richa Tiwari

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting and exclusive update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing you news from your dearest tv shows and favourite celebs. Many new shows will be starting and we have an update on the same

Also read: BREAKING! Social media influencer Vidhi Yadav bags Ekta Kapoor's Molkki 2 for Colors Rishtey

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are in the pipeline.

Apart from the makers bringing in new concepts, we are also seeing how the producers are willing to bring new seasons of some iconic shows on small screens. Ekta Kapoor had rolled out Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after the first season was a huge hit.

We had exclusively reported that the ace producer will also be back with Molkki Season 2. The first season starred Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay in the lead roles. It aired on Colors. We had also reported that the makers will be back with the new season with a new star cast.

We exclusively update that Nupur Dhariwal has joined the cast of the show. Details about her character are still unknown. Let’s see what this new season will bring for our audience, Naati Pinky's Sheetal Rajankar joins the cast of Molkki 2 in a pivotal role, further details are yet to be disclosed.

Now the breaking news is that Richa Tiwari joins the cast of Colors Rishtey's Molkki 2. The actress was last seen in StarPlus' Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. Further details about her character are yet to be unveiled. 

Also read: Exclusive! Molkki fame actor Parimal Bhattacharya roped in for Colors’ Barrister Babu 2

Molkki molkki 2 Balaji Telefilms Amar Upadhyay Priyal Mahajan Colors Colors Rishtey Vidhi Yadav Supriya Shukla Ekta Kapoor Shobha Kapoor TellyChakkar Exclusive Update TV news Bigg Boss
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 19:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Actress Mansi Singh enters Sony Tv’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive and exciting update from the tellyworld. We at Tellychakkar...
EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar actress Richa Tiwari enters Colors Rishtey's Molkki 2
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting and exclusive update from the telly world. We are always at the...
Exclusive! “I suggest one should not wear certain clothes just to show-off”, says Pratham Kuwar of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Sana Sayyad approached to be part of the show ?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Exclusive! “I remember when I met Sneha during the mock shoot she was quite humble”, says Gautam Vig
MUMBAI : Gautam Vig is one of the most talented actors in Indian television. He has worked in several television shows...
What! Failure of Shashera led to Karan Malhotra breaking ties with Ranbir, Read more
MUMBAI : Movie Shamshera which has Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the leading role has been the talk of...
Recent Stories
Karan-Ranbir
What! Failure of Shashera led to Karan Malhotra breaking ties with Ranbir, Read more
Latest Video