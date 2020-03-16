EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar actress Richa Tiwari enters Colors Rishtey's Molkki 2

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting and exclusive update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing you news from your dearest tv shows and favourite celebs. Many new shows will be starting and we have an update on the same

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are in the pipeline.

Apart from the makers bringing in new concepts, we are also seeing how the producers are willing to bring new seasons of some iconic shows on small screens. Ekta Kapoor had rolled out Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 after the first season was a huge hit.

We had exclusively reported that the ace producer will also be back with Molkki Season 2. The first season starred Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay in the lead roles. It aired on Colors. We had also reported that the makers will be back with the new season with a new star cast.

We exclusively update that Nupur Dhariwal has joined the cast of the show. Details about her character are still unknown. Let’s see what this new season will bring for our audience, Naati Pinky's Sheetal Rajankar joins the cast of Molkki 2 in a pivotal role, further details are yet to be disclosed.

Now the breaking news is that Richa Tiwari joins the cast of Colors Rishtey's Molkki 2. The actress was last seen in StarPlus' Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. Further details about her character are yet to be unveiled.

