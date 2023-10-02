Exclusive! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar fame Sandhya Shungloo has been roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV

MUMBAI :Many new shows are starting up while some are going off air and Tellychakkar likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting updates from the telly world to its readers.

Also read: Exclusive! Actress Madhuri Sanjeev roped in to be part of Dangal TV’s Sindoor Ki Keemat

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-going events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising ones.

As per sources, a new update is that Sandhya Shungloo who has been part of shows like Patiala Babes, Agar Tum Na Hote, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein previously, has now been roped in to play an important character on an upcoming show by Full Focus Entertainment on Dangal TV.

She will reportedly play the character ‘Dadi Cool’ but more details on the same are not available. It’ll be surely interesting to see what the show is all about!

The show is reportedly titled Piya Abhimani.

Are you excited to see Sandhya Shungloo on screen?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Also read: Exclusive! Hum Paanch's Amita Nangia to enter Dangal’s Nath- Zewar Ya Zanjeer?