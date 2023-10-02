Exclusive! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar fame Sandhya Shungloo has been roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV

As per sources, a new update is that Sandhya Shungloo who has been part of shows like Patiala Babes, Agar Tum Na Hote, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein previously, has now been roped in to play an important character on an upcoming show by Full Focus Entertainment on Dangal TV.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 18:04
Exclusive! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar fame Sandhya Shungloo has been roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV

MUMBAI :Many new shows are starting up while some are going off air and Tellychakkar likes to be at the forefront of delivering exciting updates from the telly world to its readers.

Also read: Exclusive! Actress Madhuri Sanjeev roped in to be part of Dangal TV’s Sindoor Ki Keemat

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-going events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising ones.

As per sources, a new update is that Sandhya Shungloo who has been part of shows like Patiala Babes, Agar Tum Na Hote, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein previously, has now been roped in to play an important character on an upcoming show by Full Focus Entertainment on Dangal TV.

She will reportedly play the character ‘Dadi Cool’ but more details on the same are not available. It’ll be surely interesting to see what the show is all about! 

The show is reportedly titled Piya Abhimani.

Are you excited to see Sandhya Shungloo on screen?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Also read: Exclusive! Hum Paanch's Amita Nangia to enter Dangal’s Nath- Zewar Ya Zanjeer?

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar Dangal TV Full Focus Entertainment Sandhya Shungloo Patiala Babes Agar Tum Na Hote Yeh Hai Mohabbatein TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 18:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anurag Basu to direct spy Ravindra Kaushik's biography 'The Black Tiger'
MUMBAI :Filmmaker Anurag Basu will be seen going behind the camera for the official biopic of the greatest spy of...
Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talk about ‘Mature Love’
MUMBAI : Love is most definitely in the air! With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, we are seeing grand gestures...
DiCaprio gets attacked by radio host over rumoured teen romance
MUMBAI :Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has been attacked by a radio host named Megyn Kelly after it was rumoured he...
Sharmila Tagore to make digital debut with 'Gulmohar', set to drop on March 3
MUMBAI :National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee, who had taken to his social media and promised his followers to bring...
Vatsal Sheth signs a multi-film deal in 'home ground' Gujarati cinema
MUMBAI :Actor Vatsal Sheth, who hails from Gujarat, has now signed a multi-film deal with a renowned Gujarati producer...
Recent Stories
Anurag Basu to direct spy Ravi ndra Kaushik's biography 'The Black Tiger'
Anurag Basu to direct spy Ravindra Kaushik's biography 'The Black Tiger'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talk about ‘Mature Love’
Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati from Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya talk about ‘Mature Love’
Sharmila Tagore to make digital debut with 'Gulmohar', set to drop on March 3
Sharmila Tagore to make digital debut with 'Gulmohar', set to drop on March 3
Vatsal Sheth signs a multi-film deal in 'home ground' Gujarati cinema
Vatsal Sheth signs a multi-film deal in 'home ground' Gujarati cinema
Indian Idol Season 13: Shreya Ghoshal’s dream comes true as she gets to sing on the tunes of veteran music director Pyarelal and
Indian Idol Season 13: Shreya Ghoshal’s dream comes true as she gets to sing on the tunes of veteran music director Pyarelal and late singer Lata Mangeshkar
Exclusive! Mohit Duseja roped in to be part of a new show on Sony TV
Exclusive! Mohit Duseja roped in to be part of a new show on Sony TV
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Suniel Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming project “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt”
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Suniel Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming project “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt”