Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Rohan Mehra and Uorfi Javed collaborate for this special project

MUMBAI:Rohan Mehra is a very well-known name in the world of the entertainment business. He rose to fame with his performance in the most acclaimed show on television Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he essayed the role of Naksh Singhania, and within no time, he became a household name.

Post his exit from the show, Rohan took part in the biggest reality show in the country, Bigg Boss Season 10, where he played the game in a dignified manner. The actor went a long way in the game. The audience loved him on the show. He shot to fame, and his fan following increased to another level.

These days, he is flooded with offers and has a handful of work. He is busy shooting music videos, web series, and movies and he does have a massive fan following.

On the other hand, Uorfi Javed is an internet sensation star and she is known for her fashion sense that creates a stir in social media, she was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

As per sources, Rohan and Uorfi will be seen together in a short film together and they begin the shoot soon, and this would be a fresh pair to watch.

This will be technically Uorfi’s debut as an actor in a short films and previously she was a part of the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bepannaah, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania etc.

Well, both Rohan and Uorfi have worked in the same show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and it would be a treat to watch the actors together on screen.

