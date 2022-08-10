Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Rohan Mehra and Uorfi Javed collaborate for this special project

Rohan and Uorfi both have worked on the number one show on television Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and now once again the two are collaborating together for a special project.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 20:59
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Rohan Mehra and Uorfi Javed collaborate for this special project

MUMBAI:Rohan Mehra is a very well-known name in the world of the entertainment business. He rose to fame with his performance in the most acclaimed show on television Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where he essayed the role of Naksh Singhania, and within no time, he became a household name.

Post his exit from the show, Rohan took part in the biggest reality show in the country, Bigg Boss Season 10, where he played the game in a dignified manner. The actor went a long way in the game. The audience loved him on the show. He shot to fame, and his fan following increased to another level.

These days, he is flooded with offers and has a handful of work. He is busy shooting music videos, web series, and movies and he does have a massive fan following.

On the other hand, Uorfi Javed is an internet sensation star and she is known for her fashion sense that creates a stir in social media, she was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

ALSO READ : This is what Rohan Mehra would do if one messes with his sister Ashnoor Kaur

As per sources, Rohan and Uorfi will be seen together in a short film together and they begin the shoot soon, and this would be a fresh pair to watch.

This will be technically Uorfi’s debut as an actor in a short films and previously she was a part of the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bepannaah, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania etc.

Well, both Rohan and Uorfi have worked in the same show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and it would be a treat to watch the actors together on screen.

Are you excited to see this new on – screen pair on television?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : I would love to play Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra, says Rohan Mehra

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Rohan Mehra Uorfi Javed Bigg Boss season 10 Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 Salman Khan Voot Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 20:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Audience Perceptive! Post Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview Netizens say; "Sumbul should come out and speak as there are many allegation on her father around social media"
MUMBAI:Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kavita Kaushik to grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie Carry on Jatta 3
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
Exclusive! This is one of the major reason why Naagin 6 is getting an extension every month
MUMBAI:Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline is...
Who is Jigna Vora? The real character played by Karishma Tanna in Scoop
MUMBAI:Upcoming Netflix show titled Scoop is grabbing the attention of the fans all over, the show which has Karishma...
Exclusive! Yogita Bihani says, “People who have seen The Kerala Story may now want to watch me in Vikram Vedha”
MUMBAI:Yogita Bihani grabbed everyone’s attention with her performance in The Kerala Story, but not many would know...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Finally! Shiv and Surilii's THIS rebellious act shocks the family
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Yogita Bihani says, “People who have seen The Kerala Story may now want to watch me in Vikram Vedha”
Exclusive! Yogita Bihani says, “People who have seen The Kerala Story may now want to watch me in Vikram Vedha”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Audience Perceptive! Post Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview Netizens say; "Sumbul should come out and speak as there are many
Audience Perceptive! Post Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview Netizens say; "Sumbul should come out and speak as there are many allegation on her father around social media"
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kavita Kaushik to grace the upcoming episode to p
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kavita Kaushik to grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie Carry on Jatta 3
Exclusive! This is one of the major reason why Naagin 6 is getting an extension every month
Exclusive! This is one of the major reason why Naagin 6 is getting an extension every month
MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula at loggerheads; Sonu Sood tries to be a the peacem
MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula at loggerheads; Sonu Sood tries to be a the peacemaker
Shark Tank India: Wow! Namita reveals some secrets about Aman Gupta's Boat office as she does a surprise visit
Shark Tank India: Wow! Namita reveals some secrets about Aman Gupta's Boat office as she does a surprise visit
Exclusive! Check out the last day of shoot of the serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul
Exclusive! Check out the last day of shoot of the serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul