EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Nitin Babu bags Dangal TV's Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani

Nitin will be seen playing the role of Akhilesh in the show and will be portraying the parallel lead. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 12:49
Nitin Babu

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of new shows have rolled out on small screens this year. 

Dangal TV had recently launched a new show titled Naagmani. 

The show stars Aditya Redij and Aleya Ghosh are playing the lead roles. 

Aditya plays the role of Shankar while Aleya is seen as Paro. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Mehul Kajaria and Garima Verma roped in for Ved Raj's upcoming show titled Naagmani

The show also stars Pavitra Punia in a pivotal role. 

And now, the show is all set to witness a new entry. 

Actor Nitin Babu is all set to enter the show. 

Nitin will be seen playing the role of Akhilesh in the show and will be portraying the parallel lead. 

Nothing much is known about Nitin's role but his entry will bring lots of new twists in the story.

The actor is known for his roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lovepanti, and Vighnaharta Ganesha among others. 

The show is produced by Ved Raj who is known for his shows like Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Sasural Simar Ka, Thapki Pyar Ki, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, and Apna Time Aayega, among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Wonderful! Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia collaborates with Ved Raj for a fantasy drama

 

nitin babu Ved Raj Dangal TV Tera Mera Saath Rahe Sasural Simar Ka Thapki Pyar Ki Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega apna time aayega TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 12:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery : Oh No! Ulka Gupta aka Banni's this act has left makers in trouble, Here's why
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Explosive! Anubhav informs the dean about the real culprit behind his kidnapping
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey is going to showcase some high voltage drama with many...
Happiness! Neetu Kapoor’s reaction to paparazzi calling her ‘Dadi Banne Wale Ho Aap’ is UNMISSABLE
MUMBAI: Actor Alia Bhatt, on Monday announced the news of her pregnancy with a special post on her Instagram account....
PATHETIC! Nandini traps Ram once again in her ugly plan in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly keeping the viewers intrigued with the interesting twists...
Anupamaa: Finally! Rakhi and Baa are convinced for the function, Godhbharai at the Shah’s
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Romantic! Akshara goes to support Abhimanyu, falls on him instead
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
Wow! Sonal Chauhan is one of the major head turners when it comes to fitness, and these pictures are the proof
Wow! Sonal Chauhan is one of the major head turners when it comes to fitness, and these pictures are the proof
Latest Video