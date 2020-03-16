EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Nitin Babu bags Dangal TV's Ishq Ki Dastaan Naagmani

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows have rolled out on small screens this year.

Dangal TV had recently launched a new show titled Naagmani.

The show stars Aditya Redij and Aleya Ghosh are playing the lead roles.

Aditya plays the role of Shankar while Aleya is seen as Paro.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Mehul Kajaria and Garima Verma roped in for Ved Raj's upcoming show titled Naagmani

The show also stars Pavitra Punia in a pivotal role.

And now, the show is all set to witness a new entry.

Actor Nitin Babu is all set to enter the show.

Nitin will be seen playing the role of Akhilesh in the show and will be portraying the parallel lead.

Nothing much is known about Nitin's role but his entry will bring lots of new twists in the story.

The actor is known for his roles in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lovepanti, and Vighnaharta Ganesha among others.

The show is produced by Ved Raj who is known for his shows like Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Sasural Simar Ka, Thapki Pyar Ki, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, and Apna Time Aayega, among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Wonderful! Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia collaborates with Ved Raj for a fantasy drama