Exclusive! Zaan Khan opens up on doing reality shows, shares about his love for travel, says he goes for solo tripping to detox

Exclusive! Zaan Khan opens up on doing reality shows, shares about his love for travel

Zaan Khan is known for playing some amazing characters so far. The actor is all set to be seen in a very different avatar in Meri Saas Bhoot Hai.
says he goes for solo tripping to detox

MUMBAI :Popular TV actor Zaan Khan recently entered Star Bharat's show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai in a pivotal role.

The show recently went through a leap which saw Zaan's entry.

The actor is paired opposite Kaajal Chauhan in the comedy drama series.

Zaan is impressing everyone with his amazing acting skills.

Well, Zaan's journey is going to be quite interesting in the show.

Zaan has already revealed his thoughts on this show and much more.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Zaan got candid about his future projects and much more.

What are your thoughts on reality shows and would you like to be a part of one?

So many actors have gained stardom through reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron ke Khiladi, Lock Upp. They bag big shows, endorsements and much more. I think it is a good opportunity for any actor. I feel any actor who is getting an opportunity should do it. I would love to be a part of any reality show but I have to be completely free for it because I am doing back to back shows. I think you do a reality show to get work. But touchwood, I am already getting work. I would definitely consider doing it in future.

What are you up to when you are on a break after wrapping up one project?

Whatever show I am doing at a stretch for 6 to 7 months, after I wrap that up, I go on a solo trip. I visit Europe, Latin America or the Maldives. I love solo trips, so I go alone for detox.

A co-star you would love to work again and why.

I think there are too many. People have loved my on-screen pairing with Chahat and Gracy. I feel Ranveer and Amrit's jodi is my favourite. I just love them.
 
Well, Zaan's entry has definitely spiced up the drama.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

