EXCLUSIVE! Zaan Khan taking up Star Bharat's Meri Saas Bhoot Hai: This was something which I was looking for for the past three to four months because I have been doing serious kinds of roles

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar was the first one to report about Zaan Khan making an entry in Star Bharat's show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai.

While ardent fans are very excited to see him in the show, the actor is surely going to raise the entertainment quotient with his presence.

Zaan is known for his performances in shows like Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Pyaar Ho Gaya, and Naamkarann among others.

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interview Zaan who spoke about the show and much more.

What made you take up this character and the show?

When I got to know about the show's concept, I found it very interesting and funny. This was something which I was looking for for the past three to four months because I have been doing serious kinds of roles. I have done Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Maitree, and Vanshaj. All those were serious drama. But here, it is fun and easy peasy.

Did you do any special preparation for the role?

My character is very chivalrous and sophisticated. he respects women and at the same time, he is smart, young and rich. Gaura is the village girl. My character and Gaura are poles apart. The story will showcase how their journey begins. My character will fall for Gaura's simplicity and Gaura will also fall for my character in spite of me being so rich.

