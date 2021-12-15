EXCLUSIVE! Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh to play the lead in Four Lions' next on Colors

Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

Four Lions Films has been the name behind some blockbuster shows on television in recent times, Imlie being one of them. Now, the production house is all set to come up with yet another show on Colors. The exclusive news is that Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh are all set to play the lead in the show. We saw Zain Imam in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampann and Crashh, and Reem in Tujhse Hai Raabta.

