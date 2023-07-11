Exclusive! Zara Khan roped in for Zee TV’s Ikk Kudi Punjab Di!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Zee TV has been home to many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Child actor and Barsatein fame Mishika Mishra roped in for Zee TV's upcoming show, 'Ik Kudi Punjab Di'

Dome Pictures is gearing up to launch a new show for Zee TV titled, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di, starring Avinesh Rekhi, Tanisha Mehta, Monika Khanna, and more.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update from the show,

As per sources, Child Actor Zara Khan has been roped in for the show Ikk Kudi Punjab Di.

We previously gave you the update that Suneel Pushkarna, Aarya Dharmchand Kumar, and Anmmol Verma have been roped in for the show, Ikk Kudi Punjab Di.

The show also stars Manish Khanna, Kirti Singh, and many more in the lead roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Avinesh Rekhi on donning a sardar look in Ik Kudi Punjab Di once again after Chhoti Sardaarrni: It has a very different perspective to the character when I played before and the one that I am playing now