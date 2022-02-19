EXCLUSIVE! Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana actor Prashant Pundhir bags Star Plus' upcoming show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another piece of breaking news for its avid readers.

Star Plus is soon coming up with a new show titled Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar,

Actors like Ankit Siwach and Swati Rajput have been locked the show which will be bankrolled by Katha Kottage.

Teri Meri Ikk Jindri actress Saniya Nagdev, Suraj Bhardwaj, Manasi Joshi Roy, Gunjan Bhatia, Mrinal Chandra, among others will be seen playing pivotal roles in the show.

We had also reported about Baarish 2 actress Salony Jain, Tanvi Memon, Ashish Bhargav bagging the series.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that actor Prashant Pundhir is now roped in for the show.

Prashant will be portraying the role of Amit in the show.

The actor has previously done shows like Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, Crime series and many web shows.

A lot of known and fresh faces are roped in for the show.

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is produced by Katha Kottage who has previously bankrolled shows like Patiala Babes. The production house recently rolled out a new show on Sony TV titled Dosti Anokhi.

