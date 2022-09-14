Explosive! Actress Esha Kansara shares a shocking fake casting call experience that will leave you in splits

Maddam Sir actress Esha Kansara shared that in the initial days of her career she had received a fake call from a Dubai number and it was for the casting of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Esha

MUMBAI: Esha Kansara who was last seen as Mishri Pandey in Sony SAB’s Madam Sir has been in the industry for over a decade. However, the actress in a candid conversation with a news portal spoke about the menace of her casting couch experience.

Esha stated that in the early days of her career, she had received a fake casting call. She narrated that during the Mukti Bandhan days, she had received a call from a Dubai number and it was for the casting of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

She quoted, "It wasn't a bad experience. But someone tried some trick on me. It was a long time ago, from Mukti Bandhan days and no I wasn't really bothered. I got a call from a Dubai number. That person was like we are casting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and I was like why are you calling from Dubai? They were like we are casting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but there is only one condition - you will have to compromise. It was like so into the face."

Esha then threatened the person to not do a trick call like this on anyone else and she was sharing the number with the police. The actress immediately shared the number with the concerned person from the team.

