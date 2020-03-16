Explosive! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat’s personal assistant accused of adding chemicals in her drink

Sonali Phogat who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14 was allegedly murdered by her associates as per the latest media reports

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestant and social media star Sonali Phogat’s sudden demise has left the nation in a state of shock. Earlier it was reported that the BJP leader passed away due to a cardiac arrest, however, her autopsy report brought shocking details to the forefront. According to the latest media reports, the BJP leader was drugged during a party before her death.

Reportedly, Goa police stated her associates Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder, had mixed a chemical in her drink.

Giving details of the Sonali Phogat’s case, Goa Inspector General Omvir Singh Bishnoi told a section of media, “It was seen that one suspect gave her some substance forcefully. She was given some obnoxious chemical and after that, she was not in control.”

“At 4:30 am when she was not in control, the suspect took her in the toilet and there is no explanation of what they did for two hours. Both of them are arrested. The FSL team will take them to various places. The duo will be produced in court soon. Seems to be that she died under the influence of this drug,” added the officer.

Soon after Sonal Phogat’s autopsy report had surfaced, police had begun interrogating his close aides. It was being said they were just questioned and not arrested. On the other hand, the BJP leader’s family alleges that she was r*ped by her assistants.


Latest Video