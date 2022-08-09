Explosive! Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh Sidhu receives death threats, Details inside

A man from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur was arrested in Delhi for allegedly sending a death threat to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh Sidhu and demanding money from him

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 10:10
Explosive! Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh Sidhu receives death threats, Details inside

MUMBAI: A man from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur was arrested in Delhi for allegedly sending a death threat to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh Sidhu. Balkaur Singh in his police complaint stated that he got a mail wherein a threat was made to his life, and money was demanded from him. However, Punjab Police has got five-day custody of the accused.

Also Read: After marrying herself, Kanishka seeks justice for Sonali, SSR, Sidhu Moosewala

“A threat e-mail was received by Sidhu Moose Wala’s father. We took immediate action and arrested the accused from Delhi. He had sent the threat e-mail with the aim to gain followers on his Instagram account,” said SSP Mansa, Gaurav Toora.

It is reported that Sidhu Moosewala was killed in what has been reported as a revenge killing. Following the attack, Goldi Brar took responsibility for his murder. Goldi Brar is reportedly a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Also Read: Sidhu Moosewala Death Row: Major Update! Punjab Police detains prime accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, details inside

Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawahar Ke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 by gangsters in broad daylight. He was 28 years old. Two other people were also injured in the firing.

The gangsters who gunned down Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday wanted to avenge the death of Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader, said the police.

Credit: India News

Television Sidhu Moosewala Balkaur Singh Sidhu Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala Murder Death Threat Lawrence Bishnoi Vikramjit Singh Middukhera TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 10:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Finally! Sirf Tum fame Vivian Dsena breaks his silence over participation in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI: Vivian Dsena who is currently seen in daily show Sirf Tum is rumored to participate in the upcoming season of...
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor talks about how Brahmastra is ingrained in their DNAs and Why Ayan wouldn’t reveal a lot of details about Brahmastra Part 2
MUMBAI: We all know that Brahmastra is just a few days away and the audience and the stars of the film are anxious over...
OMG! This is how Uorfi Javed reacts to Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora’s MMS leak controversy
MUMBAI: Instagram influencer and Lock Upp season 1 ex-contestant Anjali Arora has been making headlines since one of...
Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Latest Update! NDPS Court in Goa grants bail to the owner of Curlies restaurant, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: The NDPS Court in Goa has granted conditional bail to Edwin Nunes, owner of the Curlies Restaurant against a...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Vedika brainwashes Ram to take the LEGAL route to acquire Pihu's custody in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is always high on drama.  The drama is witnessing a lot of drama ever...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show to take place, scroll down to know
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor talks about how Brahmastra is ingrained in their DNAs and Why Ayan wouldn’t reveal a lot of details about Br
Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor talks about how Brahmastra is ingrained in their DNAs and Why Ayan wouldn’t reveal a lot of details about Brahmastra Part 2
Latest Video