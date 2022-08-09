Explosive! Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh Sidhu receives death threats, Details inside

MUMBAI: A man from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur was arrested in Delhi for allegedly sending a death threat to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh Sidhu. Balkaur Singh in his police complaint stated that he got a mail wherein a threat was made to his life, and money was demanded from him. However, Punjab Police has got five-day custody of the accused.

“A threat e-mail was received by Sidhu Moose Wala’s father. We took immediate action and arrested the accused from Delhi. He had sent the threat e-mail with the aim to gain followers on his Instagram account,” said SSP Mansa, Gaurav Toora.

It is reported that Sidhu Moosewala was killed in what has been reported as a revenge killing. Following the attack, Goldi Brar took responsibility for his murder. Goldi Brar is reportedly a close aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawahar Ke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 by gangsters in broad daylight. He was 28 years old. Two other people were also injured in the firing.

The gangsters who gunned down Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday wanted to avenge the death of Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader, said the police.

