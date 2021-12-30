EXPLOSIVE! Shivangi Joshi loses her cool on media portals that misquoted her and linked Mohsin Khan's name to it

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi became a household name for her role Naira in Star Plus' popular and long-running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

After being a part of the show for five long years, Shivangi Joshi and her on-screen co-star Mohsin Khan made an exit.

While the diehard fans are loving the new characters and the storyline of the show, they definitely miss Kartik and Naira.

We all know that there were rumours about Mohsin and Shivangi being romantically involved while they were doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Being public figures, celebrities often face such situations where they are constantly scrutinized for each and everything they do.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! I heard the narration and I had a gut feeling that I should do this: Shivangi Joshi on taking up Anandi's role in Balika Vadhu 2

However, it seems Shivangi has lost her cool on a few media portals that have misquoted her for several things and once again linked her name to Mohsin.

The actress shared a series of Instagram stories where she made herself clear on whatever she spoke in the interview and how she was falsely quoted for it.

Take a look:

Shivangi also lashed out at the journalist who took her interview and quoted her wrong.

Well, we can totally understand the reason behind Shivangi's reaction!

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

On the work front, Shivangi bagged the lead role in Colors' show Balika Vadhu 2 where she is playing the role of Anandi.

Meanwhile, Mohsin has done a couple of music videos post his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor has not announced his next project yet.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: PEOPLE'S PERSPECTIVE: After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi will be seen in a similar culturally oriented character in Balika Vadhu 2