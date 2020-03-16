Explosive! Taarak Mehta fame Neha Mehta wants the makers of the show to clear her dues, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Actress Neha Mehta, who quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah two years ago, has not worked on any TV show after she bid adieu to the show. The actress, who recently finished shooting for a Gujarati film, revealed that she is yet to receive her pending dues from the makers of Taarak Mehta.

She says, "I live a very dignified life and don't believe in complaining about anything. I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months' money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining... Hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money."

Post Taarak Mehta, Neha hasn't bagged another show on TV. However, she is waiting for good offers to come her way. Meanwhile, she is focusing on her production house and is yet to come up with a web show soon.

Neha played the role of Anjali for 12 years in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After she quit in 2020, she was replaced by Sunayna Fozdar to play Anjali, wife of Taarak Mehta (Shailesh Lodha) in the show.

