OMG! Shailesh Lodha to not return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? The auditions of getting a new Taarak to begin?

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast members are hugely famous among fans.

The show is currently making headlines for Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta. The latest development on the actor is that the headstrong actor is not succumbing to the several calls he is getting from the show's producer Asit Modi who's asking him to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

According to a report in ETimes TV, many of the actors also have been reaching out to him, trying to act as mediators- but all attempts so far have been futile. It has become very difficult to identify with the show without Taarak's narrations. It has been quite a while now that Shailesh Lodha stopped shooting. There are a few theories floating about Shailesh's firm decision. Firstly, Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha do not get along. Secondly, Shailesh was unhappy with the less footage that he has been getting despite the show having run 14 years. Thirdly, many actors from the show ganged up against Taarak.

A source told the portal that Asit Modi continues to remain hopeful that he shall resolve the crisis, but adds, "Let's not forget that Disha Vakhani left 5 years ago. Has she returned? "We get the drift. Asit Modi failed to bring back not just Disha, but Gurcharan Singh and Neha Mehta too. The portal further reported that when Asit Modi loses hope, the auditions of getting a new Taarak might begin. "Above all, it is very difficult to get Shailesh on the phone. He has set his phone in such a way that most calls get disconnected after just one ring,” the source further shared with the portal.

